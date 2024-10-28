CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 403 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 51.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,491,000 after buying an additional 283,558 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 188.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 97.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $168.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $171.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

