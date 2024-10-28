CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 303.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,167 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $172,144,309.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,582,928.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $122.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

