CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Sells $16,038.00 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $16,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,133.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taylor Monnig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $14,094.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $14,539.50.

CleanSpark Stock Down 4.8 %

CLSK opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

