Comparing Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.52% 187.12% 17.66% Aeva Technologies -2,399.43% -66.27% -58.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.03, suggesting a potential upside of 147.53%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Aeva Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.66 billion 1.98 $171.30 million $1.96 20.11 Aeva Technologies $6.54 million 32.73 -$149.33 million ($3.12) -1.30

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.