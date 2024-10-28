Covenant Partners LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 45,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.16. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
