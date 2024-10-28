CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. CTS has set its FY24 guidance at $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.57. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

