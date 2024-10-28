Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $234,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

