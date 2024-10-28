Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 14,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.43% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at about $766,000.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $1,625,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,156,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,278.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.