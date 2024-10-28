Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,295 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 290,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.1 %

FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

