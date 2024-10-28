Dakota Wealth Management Sells 375,453 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,453 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.93 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

