Dakota Wealth Management Sells 54,544 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,544 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance
Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Further Reading
