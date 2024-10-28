Dakota Wealth Management Sells 97 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everest Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EG opened at $379.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

