Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY24 guidance at $0.80-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.800-1.300 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dana Trading Down 1.6 %

Dana stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dana has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

