Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $232.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $226.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $168.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

