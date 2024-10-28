DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 187,044 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $66,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.68 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 217.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

