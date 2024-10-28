DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $95,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 467.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.69.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $375.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $389.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 107.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.