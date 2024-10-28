DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 803,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $101,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.84 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

