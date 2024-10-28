DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 110,270 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,270 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.74% of Henry Schein worth $69,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

