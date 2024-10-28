DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.62% of Ingredion worth $55,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of INGR opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $138.37.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,084 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

