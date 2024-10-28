DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,671 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $60,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $29.79 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.05%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

