DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.40% of Teradyne worth $88,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Teradyne by 17.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

