DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.36% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $101,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,227,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 173.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

