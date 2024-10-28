DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $285.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 14,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.