DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $52.44 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

