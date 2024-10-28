DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $62.35 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.23% of Cardinal Health worth $62,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after buying an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $110.89 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

