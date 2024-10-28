DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $74.44 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.57% of Eastman Chemical worth $74,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after buying an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,560,000 after acquiring an additional 856,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 201.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 617,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,524,000 after acquiring an additional 218,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,478,000 after purchasing an additional 217,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of EMN opened at $105.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
