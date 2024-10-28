DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 192,466 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $70,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER opened at $77.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

