DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 7,811 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equinix were worth $77,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $918.40.

Equinix Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $914.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $861.56 and a 200 day moving average of $801.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

