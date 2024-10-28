DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $112,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 115.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $207.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.25. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

