DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $68,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.9 %

FI stock opened at $199.52 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

