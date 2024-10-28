DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,039 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,333,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $93,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,854.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of CMS opened at $70.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

