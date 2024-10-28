DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,930 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $89,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBA opened at $42.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

