DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,275 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $90,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 97.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,546.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.22 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.39 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

