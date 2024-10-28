DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $86,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.1 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,444,797.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

