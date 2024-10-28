Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $277.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.82.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $295.96 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $372.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.18.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.