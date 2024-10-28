DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $204.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

