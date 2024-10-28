Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 574,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,145 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV opened at $30.84 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

