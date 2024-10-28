Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Forbes Gemmell Sells 95,000 Shares

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Forbes Gemmell sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$97,850.00.

CVE DSV opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

