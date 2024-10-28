Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $413.81 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.