Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $121.25.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

