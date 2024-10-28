DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

NYSE DD opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

