EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,585 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

