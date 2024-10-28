Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,332,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $914.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $861.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.35. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $918.40.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

