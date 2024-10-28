Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,412 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

