Evercore ISI Increases GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $323.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

NYSE:GEV opened at $293.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.64. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $298.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

