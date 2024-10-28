Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 48.7% in October

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Exagen Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.69 on Monday. Exagen has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The business had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
