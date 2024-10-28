Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

