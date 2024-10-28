Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12,865.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 570,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 565,965 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 126,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 97,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.