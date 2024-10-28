Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

