Financial Review: Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT 7.83% 1.87% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sino Land and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation and Earnings

Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Sino Land.

This table compares Sino Land and Sabra Health Care REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $1.12 billion 8.18 $562.96 million N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT $667.91 million 6.52 $13.76 million $0.20 94.00

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Sino Land on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks. In addition, it provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. Further, the company engages in real estate agency and trustee related services. The company operates approximately 19.5 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. Sino Land Company Limited was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,606 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.